Justice Minister to attempt to legally define sexual consent

The Justice Minister will try to legally define sexual consent, for the first time today.

The Irish Times says Frances Fitzgerald's expected to propose changes that make it clear a person is incapable of consenting to a sexual act if they are asleep or unconscious, as a result of intoxication.

Or if they are mistaken as to the identity of the other person.

They also cannot give permission if they are being unlawfully detained, unable to communicate, or if consent is through a third party.