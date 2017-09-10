Justice Minister promises zero-tolerance approach to 'unacceptable practices' in An Garda Siochana

Up to 1,000 gardaí could be investigated over the recent breath test controversy.

According to today's Sunday Independent, an investigation is on the cards after a report found that 1.5 million fake tests were recorded.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has referred to the scandal as a "very dark chapter" in the history of the Gardaí.

Minister Flanagan says he will have a zero tolerance approach to Gardaí who knowingly submitted false tests, saying that he is "not ruling in or out any measure", including dismissals.

