Justice Minister describes 'culture of carelessness' within An Garda Síochána

The Justice Minister has said the Garda breath test report shows a "culture of carelessness" in the force.

The independent report into the scandal uncovered an extra 400,000 fake breath tests.

Charlie Flanagan said there has been unacceptable behaviour by members of An Garda Síochána, and that they need to rebuild confidence in the force.

He said he wants the reports recommendations implemented as soon as possible.

"This is an unacceptable catalogue of bad behaviour on the part of An Garda Síochána with numerous deficiencies and indeed a culture of carelessness which is entirely unacceptable," he said.

"I'm pleased to report the recommendations in full have been accepted by An Garda Síochána and I believe it is important now that we proceed to have these implemented at the earliest opportunity."