Justice Minister calls for zero-tolerance approach to 'serious scourge' of sexual assault

The Justice Minister has said there needs to be a zero-tolerance approach to sexual assault.

A Dublin Rape Crisis Centre report has warned that young people are lost when it comes to the issue of consent.

Minister Charlie Flanagan said there needs to be a culture change when it comes to how people think about rape.

"I think it is very important that we ensure there is zero tolerance towards any form of sexual abuse, any acceptance of sexual violence," he said.

"I'm ensuring that every effort can be made to eliminate what is a real and serious scourge on society," he said.