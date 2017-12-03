Justice Minister addresses thousands at Portlaoise hospital rally

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has addressed thousands of people at a rally over hospital services in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Protestors marched into the town from six different directions last night, carrying candles and banners, in an effort to save their local emergency department.

Eimear Holland is the PRO for the Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee, she says last night's 'Light for Lives' rally was a direct response to HSE plans to downgrade the hospital.

She said: "This population, both Laois and beyond, which is a rising opopulation requires an A&E.

"The shiny hospital in Tallaght which we don’t currently have the capacity for, shiny hospital in Tullamore which they currently don’t have the capacity for, even if they build that capacity, it is still not going to solve an accident and emergency situation in a county, in a town that is growing."