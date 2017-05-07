Justice for Magdalenes among groups holding National Maternity Hospital protest

Women's rights groups will march through Dublin today to protest against any possibility of granting of ownership of the National Maternity Hospital to the Sisters of Charity.

The various groups including Justice for Magdalenes say the hospital belongs in public not private hands.

Sinead Redmond, speaking for Parents for Choice says the Health Minister has got it wrong.

"[There is a] general wrongness in this action and it should be really, really obvious to the Government that this is not something that should happen, that it's obviously going to outrage people and that people don't trust the Sisters of Charity to do what's best with their ownership of the National Maternity Hospital," she said.

A similar protest is also taking place outside Sligo Courthouse at 2pm today.

