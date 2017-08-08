Just one in five new fathers taking paternity leave

Only a fifth of new fathers are reportedly taking their paternity leave.

CSO stats show there were over 63,000 births registered last year, but just over 12,000 fathers looked for time off from work.

Social welfare payments worth €230 per week are available for new dads for the first fortnight of a child's life.

The Times Ireland Edition reports on calls to make the benefit mandatory to improve uptake.
