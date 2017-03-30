Just 24 hours left for Cork ticketholder to claim €1m Lotto prize

The winner(s) of the €1m National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle has just 24 hours left to claim their prize, Lotto chiefs have warned.

The Christmas Millionaire top prize winning ticket of €1m, was ticket number 179740.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Topaz Service Station on Lower Tivoli Road in Cork on December 21, 2016.

"With just 24 hours left to go until the deadline we would urge all National Lottery players to check in their homes and cars for any misplaced Millionaire Raffle tickets purchased just before Christmas last year, and ask all players to remind anyone that they might have bought a raffle ticket for as a Christmas present to also check their tickets," said National Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize in person at National Lottery Headquarters on Abbey Street in Dublin. The claim deadline for this prize is Friday 31 March, 2017.

Throughout the 30-year history of the National Lottery, players have often left it late to claim prizes with some coming forward on the last day.

In August 2016, a lucky Cork family syndicate claimed a massive €381,863 EuroMillions Prize just one hour before the prize claim deadline, following an extensive media campaign.