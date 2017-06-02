Jury told they can return majority verdict in Tinder rape trial

The jury in the trial of a man accused of raping a woman he met on Tinder in September 2014 has been told it can return a majority verdict.

The man, who cannot be identified, is accused of raping the woman at Kilmashogue Lane after driving her up the Dublin Mountains.

For their first Tinder date, the court heard the man picked her up near her home and brought her for coffee and ice cream before taking her for a spin up the Dublin Mountains.

She claims he raped her after she rejected his sexual advances, but he claims she undressed herself in the car that night and consented to sex.

In his closing address earlier this week, prosecuting barrister Alex Owens told the jury that she no doubt took a risk getting into the car with him that night, but he said that had no relevance if the jury decided the accused was a predator.

Defence barrister Michael Bowman said he was most concerned with such a description being put to the jury and told them not to decide the case on the character of a person and because they think he’s “one of those people”.

The jury is continuing its deliberations this afternoon and has been told it can return a majority verdict.