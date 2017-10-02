Jury sworn in for trial of ex-Anglo official accused of conspiracy to destroy, mutilate or falsify files

A jury has been sworn in the trial of a former Anglo Irish Bank official on conspiracy charges.

Tiarnan O'Mahoney (aged 58), who was formerly Chief Operations Officer at Anglo Irish Bank, has pleaded not guilty to a charge that he conspired to destroy, mutilate or falsify books and documents affecting or relating to the property or affairs of Anglo Irish Bank Corp PLC.

The offence is alleged to have occurred between March 25, 2003 and December 31, 2004 and relates to a number of named accounts.

Mr O'Mahoney, a business consultant, with an address at Glen Pines, Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, held his position at Anglo Irish Bank until December 2004. He denies the charge.

File photo of Tiarnan O'Mahoney.

Judge Martin Nolan at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard from barristers in the case that the trial is expected to last four to six weeks. A jury of eight women and four men were selected to serve and the trial is expected to begin before them on Monday.

Prior to the jury swearing process Judge Nolan told the panel that anyone who had any association with Anglo Irish Bank, such as through working there or holding shares, or who knew anyone who had such an association should not serve. He said no one working in Revenue should serve.

He said that anyone who felt they could not act impartially or had strong feelings about the bank should also not serve on the jury. He warned the jury that investigating Mr O'Mahoney on the internet would be a breach of their oath.

Judge Nolan said Mr O'Mahoney was entitled to a fair and impartial trial and should be tried only on what is heard in the court room.

A list of witnesses including bank staff and revenue officials were outlined in court.

Dominic McGinn SC and Kerida Naidoo SC, appear for the prosecution, and Brendan Grehan SC, with Lorcan Staines BL and Edward Doocy BL, appear on behalf of Mr O'Mahoney.

Following the selection process Judge Nolan told the jury that there were legal and procedural matters to be dealt with and they were not required until Monday next.