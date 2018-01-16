Jury shown three assault rifles believed to have been used in Regency attack

Three assault rifles believed to be used in a shooting at the Regency Hotel in Dublin have been shown to a murder trial.

They were found in the back of a car as part of a separate investigation into the movement of weapons by the IRA.

David Byrne was shot six times in the face, body, hand and legs when three men dressed as armed Gardaí burst into the reception area of Dublin’s Regency hotel during a boxing weigh-in in Feb 2016.

The late David Byrne

The prosecution has claimed Patrick Hutch from Champion’s Avenue in Dublin’s north inner city was armed at the hotel and disguised as a woman.

Hutch was charged with murder on the belief that he participated in and held the necessary criminal intent to commit the crime. He denies the charge.

Three AK47s believed to have been used in the attack were shown to the three judges of the non-jury court today.

They were hidden in the back of a car stopped by Gardaí just outside Slane in Co. Meath in March 2016.

Firearms experts believe spent cartridges recovered at the scene were fired from these weapons.

- Digital Desk