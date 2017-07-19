Jury selection begins in trial of pair accused of murdering Irish businessman Jason Corbett

Seven jurors have been selected to serve in the high-profile trial in the death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett.

That means another five jurors have to be chosen, as well as two alternate jurors.

Jason Paul Corbett, 39, was found bludgeoned to death in the early morning hours of August 2, 2015 at 160 Panther Court in the Meadowlands, a golf course community in Davidson County.

Jason Corbett and Molly Martens

He shared that home with his second wife, Molly Martens Corbett, and his two children, Jack and Sarah, from his first marriage.

Molly Corbett and her father, former FBI agent Thomas Martens, are charged with second-degree murder in Jason Corbett's death.

Molly Martens Corbett arrives at the Davidson County Courthouse.

Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens are claiming self-defense and say that Martens struck Jason Corbett because Jason was choking and threatening to kill Molly Corbett.

Walter Holton, attorney for Molly Corbett, and David Freedman, Martens' attorney, questioned each of the 12 jurors that prosecutors signed off on the previous day.

One juror, who works as a clerk at the Davidson County courthouse, was eventually dismissed.

David Freedman made a motion that the juror be dismissed for cause because she worked as a clerk.

Freedman and Holton had previously filed a motion asking that the trial be moved and alleged bias on part of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Holton said there might be evidence that the clerk's office had bias in how it handled a child custody case involving Jason Corbett's children. Lee denied the motions from Freedman and Holton.

But Freedman used what is known as a peremptory challenge to dismiss a juror without giving a reason.

Freedman also dismissed two other jurors, including one who is a member of a group known as Davidson County Crime Watch.

Holton moved to dismiss two jurors.

Five new jurors were called. Prosecutors and defense attorneys will question these jurors.

Lee dismissed the seven jurors chosen until at least Friday, when opening arguments might begin.