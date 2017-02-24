Jury of murder trial hears statements accused made while teen was missing

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering Daniel McAnaspie has been hearing about statements he made while the teenager was still missing.

Daniel was 17 and in the care of the HSE when he went missing from the Blanchardstown area of Dublin in February 2010.

30-year-old Richard Dekker spent the early hours of Feb 26 2010 drinking with Daniel McAnaspie and four others outside his house in Dublin 15.

Daniel was reported missing that day and Detective Sergeant Daniel Callaghan called to Mr. Dekker’s home one week later.

He told him Daniel had been mouthing off about people he'd been fighting with in Finglas and that another man who was drinking with them that night punched him in the face when he realised one of the people he had been talking about was a relative of his.

The others left sometime later, he said, but Daniel stayed with him and the other man for some reason.

He said he went home when he finished his beer and watched Daniel walking out of the estate. He said he had not seen him since.

Daniel’s remains were found on a farm in Co. Meath three months later.

Mr. Dekker denies his murder.