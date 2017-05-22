Jury finds Eric Locke guilty of murdering Sonia Blount

A Dublin man has been found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend after using a fake Facebook profile to lure her to a city hotel when she cut contact with him.

Eric Locke strangled mother-of-one Sonia Blount with hands and the cable of her phone charger, and suffocated her by forcing her t-shirt into the back of her mouth with such force that he broke her teeth.

The 35-year-old, with an address at St John’s Park East in Clondalkin, had pleaded not guilty, but admitted causing the 31-year-old’s death in a room at the Plaza Hotel in Tallaght on February 16, 2014.

Locke had argued that he was suffering from a mental disorder and that this diminished his responsibility. The defence, which falls under the Insanity Act, can result in a verdict of not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

Eric Locke.

However, after just an hour and 33 minutes deliberating, a Central Criminal Court jury of eight men and four women reached a unanimous verdict of guilty.

The announcement of the verdict resulted in gasps and shouts of "yes", followed by applause in the packed courtroom.

Members of Ms Blount’s family and friends embraced each other before leaving the court following the two-week trial.

Sonia Blount.

Mr Justice Michael Moriarty remanded Locke in custody for sentencing on Friday morning, when he will receive the mandatory life sentence.