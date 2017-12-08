Jury fails to reach verdict in double murder trial

The jury in the trial of a Dublin man accused of murdering two car thieves in Co. Louth has failed to reach a verdict.

Anthony Burnett and Joseph Redmond were shot dead as they sat in a stolen car just outside Dundalk in March 2012.

The prosecution claimed 34-year-old Jason O’Driscoll from Richmond Avenue in Dublin was there on the night and participated in the killings.

All of the evidence against him was circumstantial and the jury told the court it was unable to reach agreement after deliberating for over eleven hours.