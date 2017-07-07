Jury begins deliberations in trial of man accused of murdering pigeon enthusiast with sub-machine gun

A jury will return to court on Monday to consider its verdict in the trial of a man accused of being the gunman dressed in women's clothes who murdered a pigeon enthusiast with a sub-machine gun.

Having spent a little over one hour deliberating on Friday, the six men and six men were sent home for the weekend.

Christopher McDonald (34), from the East Wall area of Dublin has pleaded not (NOT) guilty to the murder of 36-year-old Keith Walker at Blanchardstown Pigeon Racing Club on the Shelerin Road, Clonsilla on June 12, 2015.

He is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

In his charge to the jury Justice Patrick McCarthy said that the trial is a 'whodunnit', and told them that their deliberations are not about whether Mr Walker was murdered, but a question of whether the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was the shooter.

He said that in any murder trial the jury's first job is to consider whether the person responsible intended to kill or cause serious injury.

In circumstances where Mr Walker was shot 18 times with a sub machine gun, he said the jury should have "little difficulty under that heading".