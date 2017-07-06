Jury begin deliberations as man accused of raping married mother on night out

A jury has begun deliberations in the trial of a Laois man accused of raping a married mother who he met after she became lost on a night out in Dublin city, reports Declan Brennan.

The 30-year-old man was staying in a friend’s flat in the city in February 2014 when he met the woman in an upset state.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to two counts of raping the woman and one count of sexual assault at a flat in Dublin city centre on a date in February 2014. Neither party can be identified for legal reasons.

After his arrest the man told gardaí that he had consensual sex with the woman. He said she started touching him first and that he didn’t do anything she didn’t want him to do.

In her evidence the woman told the Central Criminal Court jury that the accused man offered to help her find her friends who she had lost and suggested she come back to the flat where she could continue to try to contact her friends on her mobile phone.

The woman testified that she would have been quite drunk and was tired. She said once at the flat she lay down on a sofa bed in the living area of the house and blacked out.

She said that when she came to she could feel him trying to touch her and move her clothes. She said she told him to stop and said she was married and had children.

“I told him that I wanted to go, I wanted to leave, to find my friends,” she testified. She said he took her glasses away and she can’t see at all without them.

“When I tried to say no, he kept pushing me back down,” she said. She tried to use her mobile phone but he took it off her.

She said he was telling her to open her mouth to perform oral sex and he was aggressive. She became frightened and and stopped resisting in the hope that he would finish and let her go

“I asked him not to kill me. I told him I had children and a husband. He had this dazed look. I was afraid if I didn’t do he would kill me”.

She said he then raped her and after ejaculating she asked could she leave and he said yes. She partly dressed herself hurriedly and left the house without her glasses, she said.

She said she was disoriented and as soon she left the house she ran across the road and started trying to stop cars. Four cars passed her before a taxi stopped and she told him she had been raped, she testified. The driver took her to the local station.

Under cross-examination by Ciaran O’Loughlin SC, defending, she said she wasn’t sure whether she said to the taxi driver that she had been attacked or raped.

She said she did tell him “my husband will never forgive me”. She also denied that her version of events on the night was untrue or inaccurate.

Mr O’Loughlin put it to her that in the course of having sex with the defendant she “suddenly became horrified” at what she was doing. The accused denied to gardaí that he had done anything to frighten the woman and said she behaved in a confused way during sex.

The jury of four women and eight men began deliberations this afternoon on day seven of the trial. After two hours of deliberations Mr Justice Michael Moriarty sent the jury home for the night to resume deliberations tomorrow."