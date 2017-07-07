Jury acquits Irish footballer Jeff Hendrick of violent disorder charge

Republic of Ireland footballer Jeff Hendrick has been found not guilty of violent disorder.

He had been accused of pulling a man out of a taxi near Krystle nightclub in Dublin almost four years ago.

However, his friend and co-accused, 26-year-old Jonathan Doran, has been found guilty.

Mr Hendrick (aged 25) had pleaded not guilty to committing violent disorder at Harcourt Street, Dublin on October 12, 2013.

A co-accused Jonathan Doran (aged 26), of Kilmore Close, Artane also pleaded not guilty to the charge of violent disorder and to a separate charge of assault causing harm to Darren McDermott at the junction of Montague Street and Harcourt Street on the same date.

This four-day trial centred on events following a night out in Kyrstle nightclub in Dublin.

Ireland had played Germany a few hours beforehand in a World Cup qualifier and lost but Jeff Hendrick was not playing as he was injured.

He said once outside the nightclub Mr Hendrick and other men continued to shout at him.

He got into a taxi to get away but Mr Hendrick and other men surrounded the taxi when it stopped at traffic lights, he testified.

Mr McDermott said that Mr Hendrick dragged him from the taxi. He said he was assaulted by a number of people and suffered multiple fractures to his jaw and had his teeth smashed.

He had emergency surgery for his injuries and is still receiving medical attention, he said.

Lawyers for Mr Hendrick told the jury that the row outside the nightclub between Mr Hendrick and the complainant were “drunken handbags” between two drunken men.

They said that Mr Hendrick could did not chase the taxi and did not pull Mr McDermott out of the taxi.

After deliberating for 29 minutes the jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court found Mr Hendrick not guilty of violent disorder but convicted Mr Doran of that offence.

Earlier Judge Martin Nolan told the jury he was withdrawing the assault charge because there was no evidence to support it.