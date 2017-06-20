Junior ministerial positions decided at early morning Cabinet meeting

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has promoted a number of Fine Gael TDs to junior ministerial positions this morning but looks set to disappoint backbenchers who supported him in the leadership race, writes Juno McEnroe.

TDs have been anxiously waiting for phonecalls from the newly elected Taoiseach and a number of appointments have been made known after the early morning Cabinet meeting.

Cork South West TD Jim Daly, Carlow Kilkenny's John Paul Phelan and Galway East's Ciaran Cannon are among those to have been promoted.

Jim Daly

Mr Cannon was given the Junior Foreign Affairs position, taking over from Donegal's Joe McHugh.

It is understood that Mr Daly may have been appointed the Junior Minister for Mental Health.

Mr Phelan has been given the role of Junior minister in the department of housing, where he will work alongside senior minister Eoghan Murphy as well as oversee local government.

Elsewhere, there are suggestions Limerick's Patrick O'Donovan has got one of the two Junior Finance posts while there is also speculation that Clare's Pat Breen has been reappointed as a Junior Minister.

Patrick O'Donovan

It is also thought that Galway's Sean Kyne has been promoted.

Mr Varadkar is personally ringing TDs and ministers to tell them of his decision after the fill list of names was brought to Cabinet this morning.

His advisors are not expecting major changes to be made to the line, which will lead to some disappointment among those expecting jobs.

It is also unclear what will happen to Junior Ministers who backed leadership election rival Simon Coveney and whether they will be kept on.