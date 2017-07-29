Junior Finance Minister says Ireland's high taxes scaring off foreign companies
The Junior Finance Minister says high taxes are scaring off foreign companies.
Michael Darcy is warning that income tax rates are unattractive to companies who might be considering a move to Ireland post-Brexit.
He is calling for the level the top income rate of tax kicks in to be raised from €33,800 to €36,000.
“On every occasion that I meet a company who intend to or hope to relocate here, it’s one of the first two issues that are always raised,” said Mr Darcy.
It isn’t so much the 52% tax, it’s the point at which people enter the higher rate,
“In Ireland, it’s €33,800. It’s at one of the earliest points within the OECD,” he added.
