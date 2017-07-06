Judges-appointments bill finally passes Dáil

The bill to reform the appointment of judges has finally passed the Dáil, after a week-long delay.

The Judicial Appointments Bill was approved by 83 votes to 53, with Fine Gael needing the support of Sinn Féin and left-wing TDs to get it passed.

The bill was not ready for a vote last week because Fianna Fáil TDs demanded extra speaking time to criticise it.

It now goes to the Oireachtas justice committee to be considered, but will not be passed into law until near the end of the year.