Judge warns of 'time passing' for DPP directions in case of UK lotto millionaire accused of defiling girl

A UK lotto millionaire accused of defilement of an under-age Irish teenage girl has been further remanded in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A judge granted an adjournment for the DPP’s directions but warned he was marking “time passing”.

The British man, who is in his late twenties, was arrested in Dublin in July after he travelled to Ireland to speak to the teen's mother about his relationship with her daughter whom he allegedly met through an internet chat-room.

The wealthy businessman was charged with four counts of engaging in a sexual act with a child under the age of 17 years on dates in 2016 and this year.

Bail with a range of strict conditions was set at €200,000 and he was remanded in custody. He faced his sixth hearing appearing before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court.

The defendant has not yet taken up bail.

Judge Blake heard that the file on the case is with the DPP and he was told directions have to be obtained. He adjourned the case until the end of this month and he said that he was now noting “time passing”.

At an earlier stage, he told the prosecution that he was “starting the clock on it”.

The alleged offences are under Section Three of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2006, which can carry jail terms of up to five years. Last month the High Court refused to reduce the bail.

At his first hearing, Garda Stephen Faulkner objected to bail alleging the man frequently travelled over from the UK by ferry to meet the girl for sex and gardaí have recovered videos of sexual activity from the defendant’s phone.

He had said a complaint was made by the teen’s mother in January that her daughter, who is in her mid-teens, and the man were in a sexual relationship.

The alleged injured party outlined that she met him through a named online chat-room in 2015, the bail hearing was told. Garda Faulkner said the girl was subscribed to the under-17s category of the website.

It was alleged they exchanged details and then communicated through Snapchat and WhatsApp.

Garda Faulkner had said it was alleged the man first came to Ireland to meet her last year.

It was alleged they stayed in a hotel in Dublin and had sexual intercourse. She was aged 15 at the time and had told the accused, the court has heard.

Garda Faulkner alleged that the man came back by ferry every four to six weeks.

It was alleged the girl’s mother alerted gardaí and an investigation began.

The court was also told that gardaí allegedly recovered “images and videos of sexual activity taking place” and “some recording during the course of sexual activity”.

Last year he bought her a designer ring worth €2,500 telling the shop assistant it was an engagement ring, the district court has heard.

His bank accounts showed he won a substantial amount in the UK lotto, the garda has said.

Bail has been set in the man’s own bond of €100,000 which has to be lodged. He also needs two independent sureties, each in the sums of €50,000, to be approved by the court.

In the event that bail is taken up he cannot have any contact directly or indirectly with the girl or her family, the judge ordered.

The other conditions of bail state he has to reside at an address in Ireland agreed by gardaí, sign on twice daily at his local garda station from 9am until 12pm and 5pm until 8pm; maintain a 11pm to 8am curfew at his address and be available to gardaí calling to his residence during those hours; surrender his passport and not apply for other travel documents; have a mobile phone which must be switched on 24 hours a day and he has to stay out of certain areas.