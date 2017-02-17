Judge to sentence First Dates Ireland contestant for harassing celebrity chef Dylan McGrath

A woman who appeared in the first season of RTE's First Dates Ireland is due to be sentenced today for harassing celebrity chef Dylan McGrath.

Daphney Sanasie, of Jamestown Road in Dublin 8, bombarded him with more than 100 texts and calls after he asked her to leave him alone in September 2015.

Daphney Sanasie, who went by the name Federica when she appeared on First Dates Ireland, met Dylan McGrath through a mutual friend.

The court heard they went on two dates together, the last one on Valentine's Day 2015, and that he asked her to stop texting him after becoming concerned about some of the messages she was sending.

Daphney Sanasie and Dylan McGrath.

Despite his pleas for her to stop, she continued to contact him and even called into his restaurant pretending to be organising a wedding for a famous footballer.

In the end, he felt he was left with no choice but to go to Gardaí in November of that year. He said he "felt threatened and in fear".

Ms Sanasie, who is from South Africa, was due to stand trial but changed her plea to guilty and is due to be sentenced later this morning.