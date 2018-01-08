Judge says woman’s ex-partner ’sounds like a savage’ after hearing details of domestic violence case

by Gordon Deegan

A judge said that a pregnant woman’s former partner ‘sounds like a savage’ after the woman documented the history of domestic violence she has suffered at the man’s hands.

The case was one of two domestic violence cases heard at the Family Law Court in Ennis where graphic details were heard of domestic abuse - in a second case, a woman said that her former partner has threatened to throw acid into her face and put a bullet in her.

The woman said that the man also told their teenage daughter that he would put rat poison in her favourite food and she would never know.

In the case of both women, Judge Patrick Durcan granted a two-year Safety Order against the men.

In the case where the victim suffered broken bones, the woman said that in Christmas 2016, “I was hospitalised with a broken nose, eye socket and ribs. In the summer of 2016, I had a broken sternum (breastbone) and ribs.”

In court, Judge Durcan asked the woman: “This was all inflicted on you by this man?”

She replied that it was after also giving evidence that he also head-butted her last Summer.

Judge Durcan said: “He sounds like a savage.”

The woman is pregnant with the man’s baby, and she said: “That is why I am getting the Safety Order because I want him around for the baby, but I need to know that there is something in place for me.”

Judge Durcan asked how has she recovered from all of these injuries.

She said that she has other children (from a different father) “and I just had to get on with it. My mother is very good to me, and she helps out more than she should. I have her support for everything.”

Judge Durcan said: “I want to sympathise with you with all that has happened to you and I want to commend you on all that you have done so far in dealing with this man."

He said: “Now with the baby due, you now have some protection. Safety order for two years."

In the second case where Judge Durcan granted a Safety Order, a Co Clare mother told him that her former partner threatened to throw acid on her face and put a bullet in her.

She said that she feels that the man has a mental illness.

The woman was originally granted a temporary Protection Order in November, and Judge Durcan has now granted a two-year Safety Order.

The Safety Order also provides protection to the estranged couple’s children from the man and the woman outlined details of an incident involving her former partner and their teenage daughter.

She said: “He was angry with her and told her that he was annoyed with her and that he was going to go buy her favourite food and put rat poison in it and she would never know."

In both cases before the court, the women’s former partners were given notice of the court hearing, but each failed to attend.

In the case where the woman was threatened with acid, Judge Durcan directed that a member of the Gardai would serve the Safety Order on the man.

Addressing the woman, Judge Durcan said: “I hope things improve for you.”