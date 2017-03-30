Judge says murder accused is 'throwing out allegations' at witnesses 'like confetti'

A judge has told a man representing himself at his own trial, where he is accused of murdering his former partner, that he is “throwing out allegations” at witnesses “like confetti”.

Vesel Jahiri (aged 35), originally from Kosovo but of no fixed abode, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Anna Finnegan (aged 25) at Allendale Glen, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 on September 21, 2012.

He has also pleaded not guilty to assaulting Karl Finnegan, causing him harm, at the same place on the same date.

Mr Jahiri has dismissed his legal team and is now representing himself in his trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Today, prosecution counsel Mr Patrick Marrinan SC called Sergeant Patrick Traynor, from Pearse Street Garda Station, to give evidence.

Sgt Traynor agreed with counsel that he conducted the first memo of interview with Mr Jahiri on September 22 in Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Vesel Jahiri

In cross-examination, the accused put it to Sgt Traynor that he wiped fingerprints from a blood-stained knife and put Anna Finnegan’s blood on this knife.

The witness denied this and said he did not handle the knife. Mr Marrinan then rose and said this was a “deliberate obstruction of the trial".

The accused later asked Detective Garda Tom Cooney in cross-examination if he or his garda colleagues had "any criminal record".

Det Gda Cooney denied this. Mr Justice Paul Coffey told the accused he was “abusing” his position.

Mr Jahiri then put it to Det Gda Cooney that people had got shot with his gun.

The judge said to Mr Jahiri that this was “a gross abuse” of his position.

Mr Jahiri went on to accuse the witness of being a member of the IRA. Mr Marrinan then stood up again and said the accused was being “deliberately obstructive”.

Mr Justice Coffey said the accused was “throwing out allegations” at witnesses “like confetti”.

Earlier, Det Gda Cooney told Mr Marrinan that he conducted two interviews with Mr Jahiri in Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The court previously heard that Anna Finnegan wrote Mr Jahiri a letter where she stated that he had beaten her, made her life “hell” and had almost killed her a few times.

Yesterday, the court heard that the mother-of-two sent text messages to her former partner saying she did not want to see him again and wanted to feel “safe without some animal beating and bullying” her.

Det Gda Cooney agreed with counsel that he did not "fabricate" this letter nor any of the text messages which Anna Finnegan had sent the accused.

The witness also agreed with Mr Marrinan that he did not interfere with a blood-stained knife by wiping fingerprints from it or “planting” Anna’s Finnegan’s blood on it.

Mr Justice Coffey later terminated Mr Jahiri’s cross-examination of Detective Garda Bernard Connaughton because the accused was not putting "relevant questions" to the witness.

Mr Jahiri told the judge he was getting a solicitor. In reply, the judge said Mr Jahiri had remained unrepresented by choice and it was “too late” for that course of action.

Opening the prosecution case to a jury five weeks ago, Mr Marrinan said that Mr Jahiri and Anna Finnegan were in a relationship for about 10 years and had two children together.

However, their relationship “turned sour” prior to September 2012 and they ended up separating.

It is alleged that Mr Jahiri stabbed Ms Finnegan to death after he “battered” down her front door and attacked her and her brother.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Coffey and a jury of nine men and two women.