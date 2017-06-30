Judge refuses Liam Keane's bail request to spend two weeks on 'Clare Riviera'

A man who allegedly drove the wrong way along the N18 while attempting to evade gardaí, has had his hopes of holidaying in the seaside town of Kilkee dashed after a judge refused to vary his bail terms today, writes David Raleigh.

Liam Keane, (aged 32), had planned to spend two weeks on the well-known 'Clare Riviera', referred to as "Little Limerick" because of its popularity with Limerick masses, from July 1-15.

However, after hearing there was no specific house number at the address where Keane wished to stay, the application was refused by Judge Tom O’Donnell at the Circuit Court.

Keane, of Singland, Ballysimon, attended today's brief court hearing with a female acquaintance, believed to be his girlfriend.

He is alleged to have recklessly put the lives of other motorists in danger, when driving along the fast lane of the N18 for a distance of two miles, on the wrong side of the road, and against the flow of traffic.

Keane is charged with10 counts relating to alleged serious offences on the main Limerick to Galway road, including four counts of hit-and-run; three counts of dangerous driving; one count of reckless endangerment; one count of driving without insurance; and one count of failing to stop for gardaí.

The 10 offences are alleged to have occurred on the evening of April 23, 2016.

Keane was granted bail in 2016 after appearing before the district court.

The bail conditions ordered by the court are, that he must obey a daily curfew (11pm-7am); that he sign on daily at Henry Street garda station, Limerick; and that he refrain from driving a mechanically-propelled motor vehicle.

The State, in opposing the application, argued that Keane had not given them a specific house number for an address in Kilkee.

Keane's legal counsel stated he planned to stay at an address at Atlantic View, Sea View, Kilkee, and that if a house number was available it would be provided to gardaí.

Judge Tom O’Donnell, presiding, refused the application.