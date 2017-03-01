Judge refuses bail to man charged with offences during high-speed Garda chase

Limerick man, Ger Dundon, has been refused bail having appeared in court, today charged with multiple counts of dangerous driving.

Mr Dundon, (aged 30), with an address Hyde Road, Limerick city, appeared before Limerick District Court charged with 10 separate counts of dangerous driving, and with one count of endangerment.

All of the offences are alleged to have occurred in the Limerick area during a high-speed vehicle pursuit with armed garda units, on last Sunday, February 26, 2017.

Mr Dundon was brought to the court this morning by armed garda escort.

Detective Garda David Baynam, Henry Street Garda Station, told the court, Mr Dundon "made no reply to any of the charges, after caution".

Mr Dundon was assigned a solicitor and granted free legal aid by the court.

Ger Dundon arriving at Limerick Court today. Pic: Press 22.

Objecting to bail, Det Gda Baynam said it was his opinion that, if granted bail, Mr Dundon would "not abide" by any bail conditions.

This was disputed by Mr Dundon's solicitor. John Devane, representing the accused, said his client would abide by any bail conditions including a curfew.

Mr Dundon appeared in court wearing a grey adidas tracksuit, and had visible bruising to his right eye.

Judge Marian O'Leary refused bail and remanded Mr Dundon in custody to appear before Limerick District Court via video-link on March 7.