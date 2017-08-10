Judge refuses bail for man accused of IRA membership over witness safety concerns

A man whom Gardaí believe to be a senior member of the IRA has been denied bail amid concerns for the safety of a prosecution witness.

Kevin Braney, a father of four from Glenshane in Tallaght, Dublin 24, and his co-accused Ciaran Maguire from Kippure Park are charged with membership of an unlawful organisation.

Last month, two men believed to be Kevin Braney and Ciaran Maguire travelled to a house in Co. Meath where they allegedly confronted the resident in relation to a legal action he was taking against his former boss.

The resident told Gardaí Mr Maguire threatened to shoot him if he did not drop the claim against a man described to him as someone who was "very good to Republican prisoners in Portlaoise".

Mr Braney applied for bail today, but Gardaí objected on a number of grounds - the most serious of which was their concern for the safety of their main witness.

Tony McGillicuddy said his client Mr Braney was entitled to the presumption of innocence and pointed out there was no evidence to suggest he would jump bail or intimidate witnesses.

However, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said the court had no hesitation in refusing the application for bail, mainly because it was satisfied the potential interference with witnesses was a real concern.