Judge hands down prison sentences for 'vicious and sustained attack' on Dale Creighton

Five men have been jailed for their roles in a "vicious and sustained attack" that led to the death of a young man on a footbridge in Dublin.

Dale Creighton died in hospital on January 2, 2014, a day after being chased and beaten on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone.

Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy said his life was "brutally ended" by a group of average young people who decided to take the law into their own hands.

Seven people originally went on trial for his murder, but the charges were dropped after the pleas to lesser offences were accepted by the DPP.

Dale Creighton.

23-year-old Ross Callery of Gortlum Cottages, Brittas, Co. Dublin has been jailed for six years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

26-year-old Graham Palmer of Park Ave, Portarlington , Co. Laois was jailed for five years after admitting the same offence.

David Burke, aged 28, of Beechpark in Collinstown, County Meath has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years after also admitting manslaughter, while 27-year-old Gerard Stevens of Grosvenor Square, Rathmines, in Dublin got three years for the same offence.

Jason Beresford, aged 23, of Castledermot, Co. Kildare was jailed for six years for his role in the manslaughter.

The sentence hearing continues before the Central Criminal Court.