Judge gives Fair City actor Patrick Fitzpatrick seven months to pay €2k compensation to assault victim

A Fair City star has been given seven months to pay compensation before he is sentenced for attacking his former partner.

Patrick Fitzpatrick, 33, who played Carrigstown villain Zumo Bishop for six years in the RTE prime-time television soap, was excused from attending his latest hearing at Dublin District Court today.

He had pleaded guilty in February to assault causing harm to Theresa Gannon at his home at Hollytree Terrace, Ballymun, on Sept. 4, 2015. The charge is under Section Three of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act. The offence, at district court level, can carry a sentence of up to one year.

Garda Niall Carolan had told Judge John Lindsay that Fitzpatrick bit the woman’s upper arm but did not break skin. He has also said the actor then punched her twice on the side of her jaw. Photos of her injuries were shown to the court.

She suffered bruising and a medical report on her was furnished to Judge Lindsay today.

Garda Carolan told Judge Lindsay the victim “has made a full recovery”.

Patrick Fitzpatrick outside court last week.

The issue of compensation was also clarified today. Garda Carolan said that in February the judge had suggested the sum of €2,000 should be paid to Ms Gannon.

Defence solicitor Philip Hannon said so far €1,000 has been handed over by his client but he does not yet have the full amount and would not have the balance until February next year.

The court also heard that there was a positive probation report on Fitzpatrick. The defence solicitor said it was a comprehensive report which has made a specific recommendation.

Mr Hannon asked for the case to be adjourned until a date in November for more money to be paid. Judge Lindsay agreed and remanded Fitzpatrick on continuing bail in his absence.

At the next hearing the case will have to be further adjourned for his attention, he ordered.

Fitzpatrick played Fair City gangster Zumo Bishop for six years, from 2007-2013 and briefly reprised the role last year.

His fictional on-screen hard-man alter ego was at the centre of some of the programme's biggest stories in recent years.

Fitzpatrick’s other acting credits includes a role in 2013 horror film City of Hate.