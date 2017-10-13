Judge gives Danny Keena life sentence

A Westmeath man has been handed the mandatory life sentence for murder after being convicted on Monday of intentionally strangling his ex-partner.

Danny Keena of Empor, Ballynacargy was on trial at the Central Criminal Court, charged with the murder of 43-year-old Brigid Maguire on November 14, 2015; she and their two children had left him that September.

Both their children gave evidence against him and recalled incidents of domestic abuse in the family home.

At his sentence hearing today, their daughter Jade described her mother as kind and caring and said they had never forgiven him for what he did.

More to follow…