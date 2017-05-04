Journalism Awards 2017 launched by NewsBrands Ireland

NewsBrands Ireland today launched their annual Journalism Awards 2017 which will take place in Dublin’s Mansion House on November 2.

The 2017 Journalism Awards will feature a total of 25 categories spanning all areas and disciplines of modern journalism including news, analysis, opinion, features, business, politics, crime and more.

Irish Examiner columnist and journalist Michael Clifford was the 2016 NewsBrands Ireland Journalist of the Year.

The awards will also feature categories such as Features and Columnist of the Year for both broadsheet and popular, Digital Excellence, and Story of the Year in politics, business and crime.

“The past year has seen some extraordinary developments in society and politics,” Vincent Crowley, Chairman of NewsBrands Ireland said. "Readers are hungry for the trusted news and analysis which is uniquely produced by our member newsbrands

“We look forward to announcing our shortlist later this year and celebrating the very best in Irish journalism.”

Categories for this year’s NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards

Business Journalist

Business Story

Columnist (Broadsheet)

Columnist (Popular)

Crime Journalist

Crime Story

Critic

Digital Excellence

Features (Broadsheet)

Features (Popular)

Foreign Coverage

Front Page

Headline

Investigative Journalism

News Analysis

News Reporter

Political Journalist

Political Story

Scoop

Showbiz Journalist

Showbiz Story

Sports Story

Sports Writer

Young Journalist

Journalist of the Year*

* The overall Journalist of the Year winner will be chosen by the judging panel from among the individual winners of the other categories forming part of the competition.