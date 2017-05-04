Journalism Awards 2017 launched by NewsBrands Ireland
NewsBrands Ireland today launched their annual Journalism Awards 2017 which will take place in Dublin’s Mansion House on November 2.
The 2017 Journalism Awards will feature a total of 25 categories spanning all areas and disciplines of modern journalism including news, analysis, opinion, features, business, politics, crime and more.
The awards will also feature categories such as Features and Columnist of the Year for both broadsheet and popular, Digital Excellence, and Story of the Year in politics, business and crime.
“The past year has seen some extraordinary developments in society and politics,” Vincent Crowley, Chairman of NewsBrands Ireland said. "Readers are hungry for the trusted news and analysis which is uniquely produced by our member newsbrands
“We look forward to announcing our shortlist later this year and celebrating the very best in Irish journalism.”
Categories for this year’s NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards
Business Journalist
Business Story
Columnist (Broadsheet)
Columnist (Popular)
Crime Journalist
Crime Story
Critic
Digital Excellence
Features (Broadsheet)
Features (Popular)
Foreign Coverage
Front Page
Headline
Investigative Journalism
News Analysis
News Reporter
Political Journalist
Political Story
Scoop
Showbiz Journalist
Showbiz Story
Sports Story
Sports Writer
Young Journalist
Journalist of the Year*
* The overall Journalist of the Year winner will be chosen by the judging panel from among the individual winners of the other categories forming part of the competition.
