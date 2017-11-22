Johnny Healy-Rae wants GAA to allow nursing homes watch games for free

The GAA is being urged to let nursing home residents watch matches for free.

At the moment there is a pay-per-view arrangement with Sky which shows the games on TV.

However, Kerry Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae thinks an exception should be made.

He said: "It is unfair to say that the GAA have no hand, act nor part in this, that they give the deal to Sky and they walk away from it.

"They can simply write it into the contract that there will be a waiver given to nursing homes and places where they are caring for the elderly people and sick people."