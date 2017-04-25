John Halligan urges Government not to block Citizens' Assembly recommendations

A Government minister has urged the Dáil and Seanad not to block the abortion recommendations of the Citizens' Assembly, saying that providing there is no "legal impediment" the findings should not be "interfered with", writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith of the Irish Examiner

Minister of state for jobs and Independent Alliance TD John Halligan made the comment as he said there must now be a referendum on the eighth amendment.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of a €6.7m joint research investment by Science Foundation Ireland and the UK research council, Mr Halligan said it would be wrong for politicians to prevent the proposed legal changes.

While stressing he has "the utmost respect for arguments on both sides", he said voting on the recommendations that have been made is "the only way you are going to settle this".

"I happen to be pro-choice but I know there are other people who are pro-life, and I think the only way you are going to settle this is not that it would be settled by politicians but settled by the people of Ireland.

"Let them have a referendum or a vote, and that's it, whatever way it falls it falls and we have to accept it," he said.

Asked if he agreed with a 2018 referendum date, Mr Halligan said "the sooner it's held the better". He acknowledged legislative procedures will have to take place on the back of the Citizens' Assembly's recommendations, but insisted politicians must not block its findings.

"I don't think that [blocking or watering down the findings] can happen, because the Citizens' Assembly was set up essentially to make recommendations and they would be the judges of what would come before the people of Ireland.

"Providing that it doesn't interfere with the constitution or there's not a legal impediment, I don't think they should be interfered with.

"But of course the recommendations will come to the Dáil, so I'm sure TDs in the Dáil and the Seanad will have a chance to debate it and give their own views on it, but essentially I think it should go to the people of Ireland," he said.