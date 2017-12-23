Joe Healy encourages food shoppers to buy Irish this weekend

Food shoppers are being encouraged to buy Irish in the run-up to Christmas.

The Irish Farmers Association says support for local producers can make a major difference to the sector.

President Joe Healy has some advice for ensuring the food we buy in the run-up to the big day is made in Ireland:.

He said: "At times there might be an Irish flag (on the product) which may lead the consumer to think (the product) was grown in Ireland and that is not always the case.

"(Consumers) need to watch out that (that what they are buying is) produced by an Irish farmer and grown on an Irish farm to make sure they don't get sucked in by the unsustainable discounting that retailers often part take in this time of year."