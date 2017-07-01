JobstownNotGuilty campaign to mount rally in Dublin

The #JobstownNotGuilty campaign is staging a public rally in Dublin this afternoon calling for charges against the remaining defendants to be dropped.

It follows Thursday's acquittal and calls for further scrutiny of the handling of the trial.

Last night Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan rejected calls for a public inquiry.

However, the Solidarity Party says its members were the subject of a "stitch-up" and it says it wants to know who is responsible.

The organisers of today's rally at Dublin's Central Bank says serious questions need to be asked and answered.