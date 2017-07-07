Jobstown: The idea of Gardaí investigating Gardaí is clearly not very sensible, says Paul Murphy

Gardaí have started an internal inquiry into their handling of the Jobstown false imprisonment case.

An assistant commissioner is leading the inquiry, which was set up the day after six protestors were acquitted of false imprisonment.

News of the probe emerged after Leo Varadkar said he expected the Garda Commissioner to look into how the case was handled.

One of the Jobstown six, Solidarity TD Paul Murphy has welcomed the intervention.

Mr Murphy said: "Leo Varadkar's comments are the first crack in that wall of opposition to the call for a public inquiry and so are quite significant.

"The idea of Gardaí investigating Gardaí is clearly not a very sensible way of going about it and so we will be stepping up our calls for an independent public inquiry."

The review will be conducted by Assistant Commissioner Barry O'Brien and examine the following areas: