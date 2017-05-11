'Jobstown Seven' trial shown YouTube footage of protesters

The ‘Jobstown Seven’ trial has been shown YouTube footage of protesters sitting on the road behind a car with the former Tánaiste Joan Burton inside.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy and six others, including two Dublin councillors, are accused of falsely imprisoning her and her adviser in November 2014.

Inspector Derek Maguire returned to the witness box today as more YouTube clips were shown to the jury.

It is the prosecution’s case that Joan Burton and her adviser were effectively trapped following a graduation ceremony they had attended in Jobstown

The first time when protesters surrounded an unmarked Garda car outside a church in Jobstown and again when they were moved to a Garda jeep.

In the footage shown today, protesters can be seen standing at the back of the first car. Some are sitting on the ground behind it and items are being thrown at it.

One protester can be heard shouting: “Get your hands off him. That’s a TD ye are mishandling” as Gardaí try to lift a topless Paul Murphy to his feet.

Another accused, Solidarity Councillor Michael Murphy can be heard saying: “She can have sanctuary in the church if she wants it”.

The trial continues.