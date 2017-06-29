Jobstown jury asks to re-watch video footage of protest

The jury in the trial of six men accused of falsely imprisoning Joan Burton and her adviser have asked the court to replay some video footage.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy and five others are alleged to have committed the offences during a water charge protest in Jobstown in Dublin in 2014, they deny the charges.

It is the prosecution’s case that the women were trapped inside two Garda vehicles when protesters surrounded them as they tried to leave.

Before the jurors resumed their deliberations this morning, they asked for footage taken above the protest by a Garda helicopter to be replayed.

The jury foreperson said they wanted to see if one of the vehicles they were in could have reversed away from the area.