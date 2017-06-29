Jobstown dubbed a stunning defeat for political establishment and victory for right to protest

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has today rejected allegations of any Government agenda in relation to the Jobstown trial.

Solidarity - People Before Profit TD Mick Barry called today’s trial verdict “a stunning defeat for the political establishment of this country”.

TD Paul Murphy and five others were found by a jury not guilty of restricting the personal liberty of Joan Burton and her then assistant Karen O’Connell on November 15 2014, at Fortunestown Road in Jobstown, Dublin.

Announcing the “not guilty” verdicts during Leaders Questions in the Dáil today, Cork North Central TD Barry called for all the remaining charges related to the Jobstown protest be dropped.

“You wanted - the political establishment in this country wanted – to create a powerful chill factor, a powerful warning against anyone who would engage in serious protest against Governments, against austerity, and against the anti-working-class agenda,” he said.

“You have failed.”

Ms Fitzgerald rejected the accusations, saying that TDs should not to discuss ongoing court cases in the Dáil.

“We can discuss lots of things in this House, but we certainly do not re-run the evidence that’s given in a trial, and I do not intend to do that now,” she said.

“I think your talk about a Government agenda in relation to this is quite simply untrue. The courts do their work and we do our work in this House.”

Earlier, speaking from Belfast, Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams TD has welcomed the not guilty verdict in the trial of the Jobstown protesters.

“The verdict is victory for the right to protest. The charge of false imprisonment was clearly trumped up,” he said.

“There were charges with an obvious political purpose - to demonise water charges protesters.

“The right to protest is a democratic and hard won right. It cannot be brushed aside or diluted to suit a political agenda.

“This is good news for everybody who holds that right dear. I want to send my good wishes to the protesters and their families.”

The Labour Party issued a statement saying it noted the verdict of the jury.

"The investigation of any criminal matter, and the conduct of any associated prosecution, is decided by An Garda Siochana and the law officers of the State who operate with complete independence from the political system," it said.

"As we have been all along, the Labour Party remains resolutely focused on our central tasks of holding the Government to account, and campaigning for decency, justice and equality in society."