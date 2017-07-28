Jobstown accused could have bail revoked if they discuss trial online, judge warns

Those still awaiting trial for charges arising from the 2014 Jobstown water charge protest could have their bail revoked if they discuss the trial online.

A judge has ruled that any commentary on social media which is intended to influence the outcome of proceedings could be seen as contempt.

Judge Melanie Greally presided over the second of four so-called 'Jobstown trials' which ended last May with the acquittals of Solidarity TD Paul Murphy and five others who were accused of falsely imprisoning the then Tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser during a water charge protest in 2014.

Towards the end, it came to her attention that Deputy Murphy was using Twitter to comment on proceedings – often while sitting in the dock

In an effort to protect the integrity of the upcoming trials, she wanted to introduce a bail condition to prevent that from happening again.

Her motion was opposed but agreement was reached that if anyone engages in any activity, online or otherwise, which is intended to influence the outcome of the trial, then it will be considered a breach of existing bail conditions and could result in a contempt of court.

The next trial is due to begin in October.