Jobs boost for Limerick as Virgin Media set to increase staff

Virgin Media are to bring their staff numbers in Limerick to 400 after confirming today they will create 120 new jobs.

The jobs being created at its National Customer Experience Centre at Roxboro are to meet demand for its broadband, TV, phone and mobile services. Virgin Media is also expanding their network footprint in the mid-west region with a plan to connect 10,000 more homes and businesses to their superfast broadband network.

The full-time jobs are being created directly and together with partner Sitel with all new positions based in Virgin's high-tech Customer Experience Centre.

The new positions include customer care specialists handling billing and sales, and a number of specialist back office finance roles.

"This is a very welcome development for Limerick and it underpins the city's track record as a hub that can deliver strong results for high tech multinational companies like Virgin Media," said Minister for Finance, Michael Noonan (pictured).

"Today’s announcement follows a succession of quality job announcements for Limerick and further demonstrates the city’s proven track record in attracting companies of this nature. Virgin Media has consistently been one of the biggest employers in Limerick and I commend them for this jobs decision and their continuing investments in the Mid-West."

Virgin Media has had a presence in Limerick since 2001, where they operate a national customer service and administration centre. Virgin Media CEO Tony Hanway says Virgin Media customers enjoy dealing with their Limerick staff.

“This is great news for Limerick and continues our proud history of investment in the Mid-West region," said Virgin Media CEO Tony Hanway (pictured below). "Virgin Media is an exciting place to work and we’re always looking for talented people who enjoy working with customers.

"Our customers have been telling us they love dealing with our Limerick based team, so we’re thrilled to be growing our Irish-based service capability to ensure we deliver the best possible Virgin customer experience.

"Digital services are a huge part of our daily lives and Virgin Media is playing a central role in shaping and supporting the digital transformation of Irish society. Over 834,000 homes and businesses connect to Virgin broadband speeds which are at least three times as fast as those available from other providers.

"It’s great to be growing our presence in Limerick both with these new jobs and the ongoing expansion of Ireland’s only truly high speed broadband network."