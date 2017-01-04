Jobless rate falls to 7.2%, its lowest since the crash
The monthly unemployment rate fell slightly again last month, to 7.2%.
There were 157,700 people out of work in December, according to the latest CSO figures.
The figure is a decrease of 0.1% on the previous month, and 1.7% percent lower than the same time last year.
The 7.2% unemployment rate is now the lowest it has been since the crash.
It compares with a rate of 7.3% in November and 8.9% in December 2015.
