Job vacancies increse by 9% from September to October

Professional job vacancies increased by 9% from September to October.

The Morgan McKinley Ireland Employment Monitor also revealed that there are 10% more professionals seeking jobs than this time last year.

It says that strong hiring is continuing and that people are willing to consider new opportunities.

Director of Inward Investment Trayc Keevans outlines the main reasons for the increase in vacancies.

She said:"It is largely due to a confidence amongst companies in hiring and believing they can hire this side of Christmas.

"We have come off the back of a record month of job announcements and technology converging across all sectors is driving a fast paced recruitment environment in the run up to Christmas."