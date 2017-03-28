Joanne O'Riordan calls on public to support disability march outside Leinster House

A number of well-known Irish faces have lent their support to a call for Ireland to ratify the UN Convention for People with Disabilities.

The campaign, led by disability rights activist Joanne O’ Riordan, is also supported by 100 disability groups who will take part in a disability rights protest outside Leinster House on Thursday March 30 from 11am.

An honour to have support of Olympian @Annalise_Murphy for the #ratifycrpd campaign remember #makeequalitythepolicy pic.twitter.com/YkTnEHyqoV — No Limbs No Limits (@NolimbsNolimits) March 26, 2017

The UN Convention for People with Disabilities will reaffirm the rights of people with disabilities and hold Ireland to a higher standard when it comes to investing in the lives of people with disabilities.

"I wanted to try and reach a wider audience," said Joanne. "It started off with one person saying yes and it has snowballed since.

"I really want to spread the message about the UN Convention for People with Disabilities. It is a simple but effective way of allowing people to how they support our campaign.

"I just hope as many people as possible turn up on the day. It is important to me and 600,000 other people that we get this ratified. We have buses coming from Cork, Limerick, Galway, Mayo and Donegal. The more people we have there the stronger our voice will be."