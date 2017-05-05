Joan Burton's adviser tells 'Jobstown Seven' trial she is embarrassed by the language she used

Joan Burton’s adviser has told the ‘Jobstown Seven’ trial she is embarrassed by some of the language she used while surrounded by protesters in Dublin.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy and six others deny falsely imprisoning Karen O’Connell and the former Tánaiste during a water charge protest in 2014.

On one video clip, taken from Joan Burton’s phone inside a Garda jeep she was in, Karen O’Connell could be heard saying "this always happens at the end of a protest, the f***ing dregs decide not to finish it".

They were moved to the jeep from an unmarked Garda car after protesters surrounded it outside a church in Jobstown where the then Tánaiste had attended a graduation ceremony.

Under cross-examination, Ms O’Connell said she was embarrassed by the language used but said the word “dregs” simply meant the end of something

She accused the defence barrister Padraig Dwyer of trying to insinuate she had used it to describe the crowd and denied that was the case.

She said she was fearful and upset at the time and while she was not proud of her choice of words, she said it was “only human” in a situation like that

Ms O’Connell has now been cross-examined by five of the defence teams and will take questions from the remaining two when the trial resumes on Monday.