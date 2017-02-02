Joan Burton wants State to buy €28m Guinness ancestral home

Labour's Joan Burton has raised concerns about the future of the famous Luggala Estate in County Wicklow.

The Guinness Family ancestral home has been put on the market with a suggested price-tag of €28m.

Deputy Burton wants the State to purchase the 5,000 acre estate and safeguard its future.

"I think if we want to develop Ireland and Wicklow seriously in terms of tourism and amenity for people from Ireland as well as people who come to visit Ireland internationally, then this is an amazing opportunity to extend the Wicklow National Park and bring a really famous Irish beauty spot into public ownership."

According to The Irish Times, Minister for Regional and Economic Development, Michael Ring, has asked the Guinness family to donate the house and lands to the state.

Minister Ring has received a positive response to his request from members of the Dáil.