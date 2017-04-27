Joan Burton tells Jobstown false imprisonment trial she felt she was 'running for her life'

Joan Burton has started giving testimony in the Jobstown false imprisonment trial.

She is being questioned about the day three years ago when she and her assistant were allegedly held prisoners in a car during a water protest in Dublin.

She claims the crowd was wild and described the ordeal as "terrifying".

She said she felt "terrified" when a garda car she and Ms O’Connell were ushered to was surrounded.

She said Ms O’Connell began to cry and they put their arms around each other in the back of the car.

She said she spotted Deputy Murphy with a megaphone and said he looked pretty happy with himself and was smiling very broadly.

A garda jeep they were moved to was also surrounded and she described how she felt she was "running for her life" as the crowd followed her when she was told to switch to another garda vehicle.

Mr Murphy (34), together with South Dublin councillors Kieran Mahon (39), Michael Murphy (53) and four other men have entered not guilty pleas at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on charges of falsely imprisoning then Tánaiste and her adviser Karen O'Connell by restricting their personal liberty without their consent at Fortunestown Road, Jobstown, Tallaght on November 15, 2014.

The offence is one of the few crimes that can result in a life sentence.

Mr Murphy of Kingswood Heights, Tallaght; Mr Mahon of Bolbrook Grove, Tallaght; Michael Murphy of Whitechurch Way, Ballyboden, Dublin; Frank Donaghy (71) of Alpine Rise, Tallaght; Ken Purcell (50) of Kiltalown Green; Michael Banks (46) of Brookview Green, Tallaght and Scott Masterson (34) of Carrigmore Drive, Tallaght have all been arraigned and entered not guilty pleas.