Joan Burton calls for abortion referendum 'preferably before the Pope’s visit'

Labour TD Joan Burton has called for referendum on the Eighth Amendment to take place early next year.

Welcoming comments made by the Taoiseach in the Dáil today that he would be open to holding a referendum on the Eighth Amendment in early 2018, Deputy Burton said: “Today in the Dáil I put to the Taoiseach that the best time to have a referendum on the Eighth Amendment would be in the first half of 2018, for example sometime between the end of March to the middle of June, preferably before the Pope’s visit.

“This would take into account the very detailed preparation which has to go into a constitutional referendum, as well allowing time for the Oireachtas Committee to complete its work.

“While the Taoiseach said he couldn’t make any promises on the issue, I very much welcome his response that he too would favour holding a referendum in the first half of 2018.

“The Labour Party is calling for t he Eighth Amendment to be repealed; people deserve the opportunity to have their say in a referendum as early as possible.”