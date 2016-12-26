Jet diverts to Shannon Airport with toilet problems

By Patrick Flynn

A transatlantic flight diverted to Shannon Airport early today after the crew reported a problem with the aircraft’s toilets.

Open Skies flight BOS-4 was travelling from New York to Paris when the crew made the decision to divert and land at the mid-west airport.

The crew told air traffic controllers at Shannon that they wished to divert so that passengers could use the toilet facilities there. There were 170 passengers on board.

The flight was about 500 kilometres south west of Ireland and still 90 minutes from its destination when the crew made the decision to divert.

It is understood that the a problem developed with the Boeing 767 jet’s toilets rendering all of them unserviceable.

The flight landed shortly after 7.30am and was met by airport ground staff. The crew had also requested that engineers be standing by to service the aircraft’s toilets.

The flight continued its journey at 9.35am.